52:00
World
India-Pakistan showdown | Pope’s 'Battle against abuse'
India hits Pakistani territory with ‘pre-emptive strikes’. It follows an attack on Kashmiri town of Pulwama, which killed dozens of Indian troops. Our debate includes Kashmir’s spiritual leader, hours before his home was raided. Also, did a Vatican summit adequately confront the church's global sex scandal? We ask a Catholic priest and survivors of abuse if Pope Francis delivered. #Balakote #PulwamaAttack #ChurchSexAbuse
February 26, 2019
