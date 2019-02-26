POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Huawei downplays concerns over security | Money Talks
04:13
BizTech
Huawei downplays concerns over security | Money Talks
New gadgets are what the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is supposed to be all about, but security concerns over things like 5G networks have created a lot of chatter. At the centre of the buzz is Huawei, the Chinese telecommunication giant. The US has accused the firm of intellectual property theft, facilitating state surveillance and violating sanctions on Iran, all of which it denies. And as Laila Humairah reports, Huawei is using the biggest tech show in Europe as a platform to stand its ground. Sibel Karkus is in Spain and gave more from the congress sidelines. #Huawei #security #5g
February 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?