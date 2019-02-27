POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Daesh’s last stand? | UK’s political rebels | EU-Arab League summit
53:41
World
Daesh’s last stand? | UK’s political rebels | EU-Arab League summit
Thousands of people have been evacuated from the last Daesh-held area in Syria – the town of Baghouz. Is the end of Daesh? Also, we take a look at the British MPs who've quit their parties to form the Independent Group. What has it got to do with Brexit? And, we ask if the EU ignored human rights abuses for financial gain, after meeting with Arab League leaders. #Daesh #Baghouz #UK
February 27, 2019
