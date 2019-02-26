POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Battle: PM Theresa May opens door to extension of talks
Brexit Battle: PM Theresa May opens door to extension of talks
For two years, British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted the March 29th date for Brexit was set in stone. But now she's giving the UK parliament a choice. If MPs reject her deal again, they can vote to leave the EU without an agreement OR extend the withdrawal date. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn has bowed to pressure from his own party by agreeing to support a new Brexit referendum. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Brexit #TheresaMay #EU
February 26, 2019
