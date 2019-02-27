POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kakuma Renewable Energy: Human waste turned into fuel briquettes at camp
02:17
World
Kakuma Renewable Energy: Human waste turned into fuel briquettes at camp
Aid organisations say a lack of proper waste management at one of the world's largest refugee camps is linked to outbreaks of diarrhoea and cholera. UN officials have teamed up with local businesses for a project known as 'Sanivation' which aims to deal with sanitation and sustainable energy. Omer Kablan reports from the Kakuma camp in Kenya. #Kenya #Kakuma #KakumaRenewableEnergy
February 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?