World Share

Kakuma Renewable Energy: Human waste turned into fuel briquettes at camp

Aid organisations say a lack of proper waste management at one of the world's largest refugee camps is linked to outbreaks of diarrhoea and cholera. UN officials have teamed up with local businesses for a project known as 'Sanivation' which aims to deal with sanitation and sustainable energy. Omer Kablan reports from the Kakuma camp in Kenya. #Kenya #Kakuma #KakumaRenewableEnergy