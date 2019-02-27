POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the EU turning a blind eye to human rights abuses in seeking closer ties with Egypt?
14:50
World
Is the EU turning a blind eye to human rights abuses in seeking closer ties with Egypt?
European and Arab League leaders have met in Egypt to boost investment, within a week of nine men hanged after being 'unfairly convicted' according to Amnesty International. Is the EU ignoring human rights abuses for financial gain? Guests: Marwan Kabalan Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Emily Hawthorne Middle East and North Africa analyst at Stratfor Mostafa Ragab Director and founder of Egyptian Affairs UK #EU #abuses #Egypt
February 27, 2019
