World
Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari wins a second term in office
Nigeria’s electoral commission or INEC figures show 56 percent of the votes going to Muhammadu Buhari, and 41 to Atiku Abubakar. Turnout in a country with more than 80 million registered voters was low, at around 35 percent, but the public's expectations for the next four year term will be as high as ever. TRT World’s producer Usman Aliyu Uba explains. #Nigeria #MuhammaduBuhari #NigeriaElections
February 27, 2019
