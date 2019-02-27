World Share

Post-Brexit Immigration: A threat to human rights?

As Brexit day approaches, three million EU nationals living and working in Britain are keeping a close eye on developments. That's because the British government is proposing a new immigration policy once the UK leaves the bloc. And some critics are warning of a new Windrush scandal, as EU nationals scramble to prove they have the right to stay. Joining us at the Roundtable is Kevin Craig, Labour Councillor for Lambeth Council in London; Maddy Thimont Jack, Researcher at Institute for Government; Axel Antoni from The3million - a not for profit organisation formed after the referendum to support EU nationals, and Tony Devenish, Conservative Member of the London Assembly. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #post-brexit #immigration #human rights