The Trump Presidency: Michael Cohen accuses Trump of criminal conspiracy
Was it the whole truth and nothing but the truth? The truth is, nobody knows, because Michael Cohen has a credibility problem. Donald Trump's former lawyer is soon going to start a prison sentence for lying to Congress. On Wednesday, when he reappeared on Capitol Hill, he said his former boss conspired with him to commit fraud and campaign finance violations. He also said Trump's business deal in Moscow continued into the 2016 presidential campaign, while his boss was telling the American people he had no deals going on in Russia. Frank Ucciardo reports. #Trump #MichaelCohen #president
February 28, 2019
