Turkey's 'Post Modern' Coup: Women wearing hijab now enjoy more freedoms
01:54
World
Twenty-two years ago, Turkey's prime minister at the time, Necmettin Erbakan, was forced out of office by the military in what became known as the postmodern coup. The military had pressured the government to impose measures that denied education and other opportunities to many religious conservatives. But as TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports, is also led to a transformation. #Turkey #PostModernCoup #TurkeyCoup
February 28, 2019
