World Share

Will Robert Mueller’s report force Donald Trump to resign?

The Mueller investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s team and Russia is one of the most highly anticipated reports in US political history. Meanwhile, Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, testified in the U.S. House of Representatives that Trump is a racist, liar and a cheat. Could this double whammy lead to Trump’s resignation? Sandra Gathmann reports. #RobertMueller #Mueller #Trump