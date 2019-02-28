POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Robert Mueller’s report force Donald Trump to resign?
04:33
World
Will Robert Mueller’s report force Donald Trump to resign?
The Mueller investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s team and Russia is one of the most highly anticipated reports in US political history. Meanwhile, Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, testified in the U.S. House of Representatives that Trump is a racist, liar and a cheat. Could this double whammy lead to Trump’s resignation? Sandra Gathmann reports. #RobertMueller #Mueller #Trump
February 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?