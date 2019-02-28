BizTech Share

Russia's arrest of businessmen deters foreign investors | Money Talks

One of the biggest foreign investors in Russia has appeared in a Moscow court, charged over what the authorities call a multi-million dollar embezzlement. Michael Calvey has been denied bail, but his company says he's innocent, and commercial interests are at play. As Dan Ashby reports, his case could scare more foreign investment away from Russia, at time when the economy is suffering under the weight of sanctions. #Russia #Bail #Fraud