Kenyan refugee project turns human waste into energy | Money Talks
02:19
BizTech
Kenyan refugee project turns human waste into energy | Money Talks
Aid organisations say a lack of proper waste sanitation at one of the world's largest refugee camps has sparked outbreaks of diarrhea and cholera. UN officials have teamed-up with local entrepreneurs for a project dubbed 'sani-vation', which not only aims to deal with the health risks.. but is also turning waste into a burgeoning business. Omer Kablan reports from the Kakuma refugee camp in northern Kenya. #Kenya #Kakuma #RefugeeCamp
February 28, 2019
