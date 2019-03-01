World Share

Unpromised Lands | Exhibition | Showcase

To run from conflict and war, or simply to live under better conditions... Migration is as old as human history. And much of the world is still in motion today transforming the social and cultural scene, in a way unique to our times. Sena Arslan tells us, an exhibition at Istanbul's Pilevneli Gallery is using this idea, as a launching point to explore the human condition as seen through the eyes of migrants. #Migration #Art #Showcase