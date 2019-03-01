World Share

Trump says Daesh has been defeated in Syria, but is Turkey’s role being diminished?

US President Donald Trump announced that one-hundred per cent of Daesh's territory in Syria had been captured. His remarks were immediately debunked by reports from the ground. So is Trump doubling down on his previous calls to wrap it up and call it quits in Syria? And what will this mean for the region? Turkey has long been critical of the US strategy of indiscriminate bombing and using one terror group to fight another. But just how different has Ankara's approach been compared to that of Washington. Guests: Alexey Khlebnikov Political analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council in Moscow Aylin Unver Noi Associate Professor of International Relations at Istinye University #Turkey #Daesh #Syria