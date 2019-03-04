World Share

Yemen Schools: Schools opened on self help basis by locals

Children in Yemen are among those who have suffered the most during the war. Violence, starvation and disease are the biggest killers, but even for those who survive, life can be miserable. According to the UN, half a million children are not in formal education, and one in five schools has been closed or destroyed. A coalition of countries has pledged more than two and half billion dollars to help, but until then, locals in Lahej province have come up with a makeshift solution. #Yemen #YemenSchools #YemeniSchools