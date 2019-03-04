POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Skripal Anniversary: Russian sentiments change towards Salisbury
02:33
World
Skripal Anniversary: Russian sentiments change towards Salisbury
One year ago, on March the 4th, the former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a chemical nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. The UK and Russia accused each other of being behind the attack. Twelve months later, there are signs Russian attitudes towards the Skripal affair may be changing. Dan Ashby reports from Moscow. #Skripal, #Russia, #UK
March 4, 2019
