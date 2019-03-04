POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Daesh Returnees: Should they be allowed to return to the UK?
The young woman known as the Bethnal Green Bride has nowhere to go. Shamima Begum has been stripped of her British citizenship after living in Daesh-held Syria. So what happens next and is she being unfairly vilified? Joining us is *Richard McNeil-Willson - extremism and counter-terrorism researcher *Afia Ahmed, a writer who contributed to the book 'it's Not About the Burqa' *Ellie Green, from British foreign policy think tank Henry Jackson Society *Fahad Ansari, immigration and human rights lawyer Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #DAESH #IslamicState #foreignfighters
March 4, 2019
