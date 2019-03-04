BizTech Share

Opposition accuses Theresa May of buying votes | Money Talks

It's just over three weeks until the UK is due to leave the European Union and the country is still seeking legally-binding changes to a Brexit deal. Prime Minister Theresa May has promised parliament will get to vote on a revised deal by March 12, after her original deal was overwhelmingly rejected in January. The opposition has now accused her of 'bribing' lawmakers and buying votes. That's after the government launched a new fund on Monday that's mainly targeting towns that support Brexit. Geraint Johnes joined us from Lancaster in the UK. He's a professor of economics at the Lancaster University. #TheresaMay #BuyingVotes #Brexit