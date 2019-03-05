World Share

Albania in Turmoil: Opposition call for early elections

After a series of demonstrations over the past three months, Albanians are hoping for better news in 2019. Their government will start negotiating to join the EU, and Prime Minister Edi Rama wants to remove trade barriers along the border with Kosovo. But stopping organized crime and creating jobs remains as difficult as ever. Our correspondent, Iolo ap Dafydd has this report from Albania.