'Games and Politics' in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase

08:37
They are loved by young and old, men and women, rich and poor. And over the years, the gaming industry has evolved from just being a distraction into something that reflects some of our times' most complex social realities. And now, a travelling exhibition that's made a stopover here in Istanbul is examining the intersection where games and politics meet. We sent Aadel Haleem to check it out. #Games #Politics #Showcase
March 5, 2019
