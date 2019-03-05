POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Khalifa Haftar: Libya's strongman
02:13
World
Libya is rich in oil, and whoever controls that commodity has considerable power. Libya's rebel commander, Khalifa Haftar knows it. His forces fought militia loyal to the UN-backed government for control of the largest oil field and won. But one member of parliament said Haftar’s forces went too far in their push for power accusing them of killing about 20 civilians. Randolph Nogel explores. #Libya #KhalifaHaftar #rebel
March 5, 2019
