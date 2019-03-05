BizTech Share

US trade laws trouble emerging economies | Money Talks

The US is ending preferential trade terms for Turkish and Indian goods worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Ankara and New Delhi have both played down the impact on their exports. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the move could further damage the already meager growth in international trade this year. For more on the story we were joined by Taha Arvas, a financial columnist at Turkey's Daily Sabah newspaper. #Trade #Tariffs #Exports