Macron's Open Letter: French leader calls for 'European renaissance'
02:11
World
Macron's Open Letter: French leader calls for 'European renaissance'
French President Emmanuel Macron has launched a Europe-wide appeal to defend the EU. In an article published in newspapers across Europe he warns against the rising tide of nationalism which he says threatens the future of the bloc. His call comes less than three months before elections to the EU parliament elections. President Macron's recommendations include a new body to protect bloc members Europe an democracies from cyber-attack and foreign interference. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #EmmanuelMacron #France #EU
March 5, 2019
