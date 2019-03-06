POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is this Algeria’s Arab Spring?
Thousands of Algerians have taken to the streets against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He’s been in power for the last 20 years and can’t walk after suffering a stroke, but he’s running for a fifth term. We discuss if the protests will lead to the end of his rule and how the opposition plans to proceed if he remains in power. Guests: Lakhdar Ghettas Political analyst and author of ‘Algeria and the Cold War: International Relations and the Struggle for Autonomy’ Dalia Ghanem Scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center Andrew Lebovich Visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations #Algeria #Algerie #ArabSpring
March 6, 2019
