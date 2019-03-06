POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Decathlon scraps sports hijabs after Macron’s party threatened a boycott
13:28
World
Decathlon scraps sports hijabs after Macron’s party threatened a boycott
French company Decathlon says it withdrew plans to sell Islamic headscarves for athletes after receiving a wave of threats and insults online. French president Emmanuel Macron's centrist party had threatened to boycott Decathlon saying hijabs in sport contradict the country's secular values. Did the company cave to political pressure? Guests: Manal Rostrom Professional runner and activist who appears in Nike's hijab survivor campaign Patricia Chagnon Member of Marine Le Pen's National Rally political party #Decathlon #SportsHijabs #Macron
March 6, 2019
