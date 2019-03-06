POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
America’s migrant child abuse? | Algeria protests | Decathlon scraps hijabs
51:49
World
New data released by US Democrat Representative Ted Deutch's office reveals allegations of widespread sexual abuse of migrant children in US custody. Also, thousands of Algerians are rallying against another term for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Could protests unseat him? And why has sports apparel giant Decathlon scrapped its plans for sports hijabs? #MigrantChildren #AlgeriaProtests #Decathlon
March 6, 2019
