World Share

Rugby Dis-Union | Beyond The Game Special

Later this year the Rugby World Cup is to take place in Japan - the first time the tournament will be held in Asia. It's seen as a huge step forward in developing the sport throughout the world. And on this special edition of Beyond the Game we look at proposals that could change World Rugby as we know it and hinder the game's global development. Plans for an annual 12 team international competition have been roundly criticised, but are World Rugby listening? We talked to rugby journalist Ross Karl, former Samoa international and president of the Pacific Rugby Players association Mike Umaga and Georgia head coach Milton Haig on their thoughts on the new direction World Rugby might be heading. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #RugbyWorldCup #RugbyWorldLeague #NewRugbyLeague