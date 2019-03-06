POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Italy set to endorse China's Belt and Road plan | Money Talks
Italy is set to endorse China's massive 'One Belt One Road' project, setting the stage for a clash with the United States, as well as Brussels. Reports suggest Rome is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding to formally support the controversial multi-billion dollar initiative. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris gave us more on the story. #China #BeltRoad #BeltAndRoad
March 6, 2019
