March 7, 2019
07:45
07:45
Captain Marvel | Cinema | Showcase
Both film lovers and the media continue to call out Tinseltown for being white and male-dominated. But a powerful player in the industry is changing this notion, one movie at a time. Marvel Entertainment is determined to turn Hollywood into a town of equal opportunity. Showcase's Alican Pamir tells how they're going about achieving this goal. Eric Eisenberg, events editor for Cinemablend 02:03 #CaptainMarvel #Marvel #Showcase
