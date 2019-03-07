POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Captain Marvel | Cinema | Showcase
07:45
World
Captain Marvel | Cinema | Showcase
Both film lovers and the media continue to call out Tinseltown for being white and male-dominated. But a powerful player in the industry is changing this notion, one movie at a time. Marvel Entertainment is determined to turn Hollywood into a town of equal opportunity. Showcase's Alican Pamir tells how they're going about achieving this goal. Eric Eisenberg, events editor for Cinemablend 02:03 #CaptainMarvel #Marvel #Showcase
March 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?