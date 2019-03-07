POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Haiti's Foreign Minister defends his president amid widespread protests
12:43
World
Haiti's Foreign Minister defends his president amid widespread protests
Haiti may not be at the top of your newsfeeds right now but the country remains on edge after a month of anti-government protests. Demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise since February. His government has been accused of misusing funds meant for development and those on the streets argue corruption has destroyed the economy. So is the president to blame? Guest: Bocchit Edmond Foreign Minister of Haiti #HaitiProtests #JovenelMoise #protest
March 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?