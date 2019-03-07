POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Could insects be on the verge of extinction, and what could that mean for our survival?
14:45
World
Could insects be on the verge of extinction, and what could that mean for our survival?
Insects may creep many of us out, but without them, humanity would probably cease to exist. That’s why many experts are concerned about the dramatic fall in the number of creepy crawlies and warn that they could be on the verge of extinction. So what can we do to stop that from happening? We ask a former member of Hezbollah turned bee expert what he thinks. Guests: Rami Ollaik Beekeeping professor at the American University of Beirut #extinction #insects #bee
March 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?