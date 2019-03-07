POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Juan Guaido returns | Haiti in disarray | Sting of extinction
Juan Guaido returned to Caracas this week, after defying a travel ban, to drum up support in his bid to topple Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro. Also, Haitians demand the president step down. We ask the country’s foreign minister about alleged government corruption and what American mercenaries were doing in his country. And, experts warn that some insects are on the verge of extinction. We speak to a former member of Hezbollah turned bee expert on why that could spell disaster for our survival. #Newsmakers #JuanGuaido #Haiti
March 7, 2019
