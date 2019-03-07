POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Huawei in a bid to overturn US hardware ban | Money Talks
Chinese tech giant Huawei has asked a Texas court to overturn a ban on its equipment in the United States. The world's largest maker of telecoms equipment says the Trump administration has failed to provide any credible evidence to support its accusations of spying. Paolo Montecillo reports. And we take a look at Huawei's odds with TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. He joined us from Paris. #Huawei #MoneyTalks #TradeWar
March 7, 2019
