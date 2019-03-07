POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Facebook founder says data security is in check | Money Talks
06:52
BizTech
Facebook founder says data security is in check | Money Talks
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says privacy and data security are now the company's main goals. The social media giant's under pressure for selling users' data and not doing enough to protect their personal information. In a blog post on the platform, Zuckerberg says these concerns are being addressed, but critics have expressed doubts. For more on this we caught up with Mark Skilton. He’s a professor of Practice in Information Systems & Management at Warwick Business School in the UK. #Facebook #DataSecurity #MoneyTalks
March 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?