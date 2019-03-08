POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Albania Gambling Ban: Authorities close 4,200 sport betting venues
02:40
World
Albania Gambling Ban: Authorities close 4,200 sport betting venues
Gambling and betting has developed into such a big problem in Albania that the government last October, decided to ban sports betting and other forms of gambling from the start of 2019. The only legal form of gambling now is at casinos in 5 star hotels, and the national lottery. Albanians became addicted to sports betting and electronic casinos, spending an estimated 170 million dollars a year. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on what drove the government to ban gambling. #AlbaniaGambling #gambling #GamblingBan
March 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?