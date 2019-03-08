The Armory Show 2019 | Exhibition | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In 1913 an art show organised in New York shook the very foundations of the art world in America with its scandalously radical works of art. The Armory Art show used the phrase "avant-garde" to describe painting and sculpture for the first time and dispelled the American belief that good art had to be beautiful. It also marked the dawn of Modernism in America. For the past 25 years, this show has been one of the mainstreams of the Big Apple's art scene. Zachary Small, Staff Writer at Hyperallergic 02:03 #Armory #Show #Showcase
March 8, 2019
