POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
‘We are not under any pressure,’ says Albania’s government spokeswoman
18:47
World
‘We are not under any pressure,’ says Albania’s government spokeswoman
Albania’s government spokesman joins the debate to defend her party from calls to resign. Elisa Spiropali says the Albanian people don’t want the Prime Minister to resign over allegations of fraud. She says the ones protesting are hired by political parties. Guests: Elisa Spiropali Socialist government's spokeswoman and Minister of Parliamentary Relations Alba Cela Head of the European programme at the Albanian Institute for International Studies Jonida Gashi Researcher at the Institute of Cultural Anthropology and the Study of Art in Albania #Albania #AlbaniaProtesting #unrest
March 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?