CANADA SCANDAL: Ex-Attorney General tells Nexus PM Trudeau’s a fake

Exclusive - Canada's ex Attorney General says the PM was wrong to force out his successor Jody Wilson-Raybould who was the first indigenous woman to be Canada's AG!! Peter Mackay also says the PM is a FAKE FEMINIST and was wrong to interfere in JWR's decision to allow the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. Watch to the end when Jody's dad takes on Justin's dad in a vintage ding-dong!! Nexus with Matthew Moore​. #JustinTrudeau #Canada #Corruption