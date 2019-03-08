POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
CANADA SCANDAL: Ex-Attorney General tells Nexus PM Trudeau’s a fake
26:05
World
CANADA SCANDAL: Ex-Attorney General tells Nexus PM Trudeau’s a fake
Exclusive - Canada's ex Attorney General says the PM was wrong to force out his successor Jody Wilson-Raybould who was the first indigenous woman to be Canada's AG!! Peter Mackay also says the PM is a FAKE FEMINIST and was wrong to interfere in JWR's decision to allow the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. Watch to the end when Jody's dad takes on Justin's dad in a vintage ding-dong!! Nexus with Matthew Moore​. #JustinTrudeau #Canada #Corruption
March 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?