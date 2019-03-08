Behind Turkey’s bitter relationship with Egypt

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey and Egypt, two countries who have shared histories, now find themselves at odds on a range of issues. One has been Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's outspoken criticism of Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el Sisi. Recently Erdogan said that he "wouldn't speak" with a leader like Sisi, that's after the execution of nine people sentenced for the killing of a prosecutor back in 2015. But, there are many other sticking points, from the mass detentions of Egyptian dissidents to energy disputes in the Mediterranean. Guests: Mustafa Aydin Professor of International Relations at Kadir Has University Mohamad El-masry Associate professor in the Journalism, and Media and Cultural Studies Programs at the Doha Institute #Turkey #Egypt #InternationalRelations
March 8, 2019
