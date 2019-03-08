POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European banks hit by money laundering scandal | Money Talks
02:19
BizTech
European banks hit by money laundering scandal | Money Talks
Shares in a number of European banks have fallen this week after allegations were made about their involvement in a money laundering scandal. In one of the largest ever banking leaks, claims have been made that Russian money made its way into the European banking sector through a network of offshore shell companies. Julia Chapman reports from Moscow. #MoneyLaundering #MoneyTalks #EuropeanBanks
March 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?