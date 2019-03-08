BizTech Share

European banks hit by money laundering scandal | Money Talks

Shares in a number of European banks have fallen this week after allegations were made about their involvement in a money laundering scandal. In one of the largest ever banking leaks, claims have been made that Russian money made its way into the European banking sector through a network of offshore shell companies. Julia Chapman reports from Moscow. #MoneyLaundering #MoneyTalks #EuropeanBanks