World
DC Direct: Child care in the US
Experts say that Children’s experiences in the first 5 years of life establish the foundation for a lifetime of learning – which means quality early child care is critical. Some researchers say that American child care falls short of other western countries by being under resourced and deeply fragmented – resulting in a vastly uneven quality of care and access to services. We spoke to mothers, experts and politicians about the state of and future of childcare in the US today. #ChildCare #DCdirect #USchildcare
March 8, 2019
