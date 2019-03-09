POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: Power restored in some parts of Caracas
Venezuela in Turmoil: Power restored in some parts of Caracas
In Venezuela, power has been restored to some parts of Caracas and the rest of the country, but flights at the capital's airport are still suspended. The blackout has affected 15 of Venezuela's 23 states. People are already experiencing shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies. The country is suffering from hyperinflation, hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled the country, and there's a deepening political crisis. Both President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido have called for protests on Saturday. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports. #Venezuela #Guaido #Maduro
March 9, 2019
