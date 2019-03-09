World Share

Florida Farmers: Some say trade deal puts them at disadvantage

US lawmakers are considering whether to approve a renegotiated trade deal with Mexico and Canada. The USMCA is designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement - or NAFTA - which President Donald Trump called "the worst trade deal ever made." The Trump administration says the new deal will expand American farm exports. But the USMCA faces an uphill battle in Congress, and as Steve Mort reports, among some U.S. farmers as well. #FloridaFarmers #farmers #Florida