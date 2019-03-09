POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Florida Farmers: Some say trade deal puts them at disadvantage
02:22
World
Florida Farmers: Some say trade deal puts them at disadvantage
US lawmakers are considering whether to approve a renegotiated trade deal with Mexico and Canada. The USMCA is designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement - or NAFTA - which President Donald Trump called "the worst trade deal ever made." The Trump administration says the new deal will expand American farm exports. But the USMCA faces an uphill battle in Congress, and as Steve Mort reports, among some U.S. farmers as well. #FloridaFarmers #farmers #Florida
March 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?