POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Albania's Blood Feuds: 300 families live in fear of revenge killings
02:45
World
Albania's Blood Feuds: 300 families live in fear of revenge killings
Albania is already a NATO member, and hopes to join the EU in the future. But it faces obstacles - such as organised crime, corruption, and a rule of law especially regarding blood feuds. The cycle of revenge killings, has been common for 600 years, and hundreds of families are still being affected says a local organisation involved in mediating between families. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from the Albanian city of Skhodra. #Albania #killings #RevengeKillings
March 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?