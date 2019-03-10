World Share

Climate Change: Americans demand better storm prevention

Severe weather patterns, a possible consequence of climate change, are a major concern for coastal communities in the United States. In 2012, at least 117 people were killed by Superstorm Sandy which hit the east coast, causing 70 billion dollars worth of damage. President Trump has questioned the science and the potential impact of climate change. But And as Nick Harper reports, some Americans are urging the country to be better prepared for the next big disaster. #USA #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming