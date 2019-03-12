World Share

Brexit Talks: Theresa May secures legally binding changes

It has been a dramatic day of Brexit negotiations. Prime Minister Theresa May made a short notice dash to meet EU officials in Strasbourg on Monday night. She needed new concessions over the Irish Backstop, the arrangement in the Brexit deal to keep the Irish border open. Many of her own MPs demand legal changes to it as a condition for voting for the whole deal on Tuesday evening where it will be presented for the second time. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #NoDeal #BrexitTalks