50 years of Puzo's The Godfather, One World Film Festival & 5 Classic Adaptations | Full Episode
25:42
World
50 years of Puzo's The Godfather, One World Film Festival & 5 Classic Adaptations | Full Episode
In this episode of Showcase; Montmartre Madrid 1:47 50 years of Mario Puzo's The Godfather 04:38 M. J. Moore, the author of "Mario Puzo - An American Writer's Kwest" 05:26 5 Classic Adaptations 10:50 Shortcuts 15:02 One World Film Festival 16:49 Lasse Lau, an award-winning Danish visual artist and filmmaker 17:58 The Event of a Thread at Istanbul Modern 22:17 #TheGodFather #OneWorld #Showcase
March 12, 2019
