Ilhan Omar: Anti-Semitic or Unfairly Targeted?

Ilhan Omar became the first Somali-American to be elected to Congress. The rising star in the Democratic Party has been making waves in all sorts of ways, but it’s her criticism of Israel that’s created a political firestorm across the US. Omar accused those in the US that supports Israel of having an allegiance to a foreign country. We asked our panel if her comments were anti-Semitic or whether she’s been unfairly targeted for criticizing Israel. Guests: Phyllis Bennis Writer and director at the Institute for Policy Studies Ron Kampeas Washington bureau chief of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency Hen Mazzig Writer and former humanitarian officer with the Israeli army #IlhanOmar #AntiSemitic #AIPAC