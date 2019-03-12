Is Syria ready for reconstruction?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Eight years ago, an uprising in Syria sparked one of the worst conflicts in a decade. Hundreds of thousands were killed and millions were displaced as Syria became embroiled in a bitter conflict. The once vibrant nation was utterly torn apart, but now things are winding down, some are talking about rebuilding the country. The UN says it will cost close to $400 billion, a massive sum that the Syrian regime cannot afford. But even before reconstruction can start, we ask if Syria is at a stage where rebuilding is a viable option. Guests: Omer Ozkizilcik Security Analyst at the SETA Foundation Bassam Barabandi Co-founder of Syrian opposition group 'People Demand Change' Samuel Ramani Russian foreign policy researcher at Oxford University Matthew Brodsky Middle East Analyst and Senior Fellow at Security Studies Group Serhan Afacan Coordinator at the Center for Iranian Studies in Ankara #Syria #SyriaReconstruction #SyrianWar
March 12, 2019
